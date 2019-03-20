Log in
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/20/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (“Motorcar Parts of America” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MPAA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Motorcar Parts of America announced on November 9, 2018, that the Company would delay the filing of its second quarter Form 10-Q in order to perform an evaluation of its accounting policies for new contracts. Based on this news, the Company’s shares fell 21% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
