INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against National Commerce Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
National Commerce Corporation (“National Commerce” or “the Company”)
(NASDAQ: NCOM)
for potential breaches of fiduciary duty by both officers and the
Company and potential violations of law.
If you are a shareholder, click
here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of
the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA
90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can
also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228006125/en/