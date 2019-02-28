Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against National Commerce Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/28/2019 | 10:28pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of National Commerce Corporation (“National Commerce” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NCOM) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty by both officers and the Company and potential violations of law.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:17pSUBARU : Announces Organizational Changes (Effective April 1, 2019)
PU
11:17pSUBARU : Announces Management Changes (Effective March 31, 2019 and April 1, 2019)
PU
11:17pSUBARU : Announces Changes in Directors and Auditors (Effective June 2019)
PU
11:16pOil rises on OPEC's cuts, but soaring US exports and economic slowdown weigh
RE
11:01pAHF Calls on Donors to Raise $18 Billion for the Global Fund
BU
10:54pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : takes mechanics union to court over flight disruption
RE
10:52pBOART LONGYEAR : Change of Director's Interest Notice - R Wallman
PU
10:52pWESFARMERS : Officeworks acquires Geeks2U
PU
10:52pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : wins big EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco
AQ
10:50pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BSC DEDSP SBSP : Material Fact 2nd Ordinary Tariff Revision
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : debuts $35,000 Model 3, sees loss in first quarter
2KKR & CO INC : EXCLUSIVE: KKR, China's Tencent eyeing bids for Universal Music - sources
3GAP : GAP : to separate Old Navy brand, close stores; shares soar 25 percent
4CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD : Oil-producing province Alberta eases April crude production limit
5SUBARU CORP : SUBARU : Japan's Subaru announces biggest-ever global recall over brake lights

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.