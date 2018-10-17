INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Reliq Health Technologies Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (“Reliq” or “the Company”) (OTC: RQHTF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Reliq disclosed on October 16, 2018, that the Company “decided to restate certain financial information reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.” The Company claimed, “the decision to restate followed a review conducted by the Company’s auditor and Audit Committee, wherein it was determined that the timing and certainty of receiving the revenue invoiced to clients is substantially unclear, due to clients’ issues with securing reimbursement from the payor.” Reliq added, “the material changes to be included in the restatement will affect the Company’s revenue and are projected to increase the Company’s loss and comprehensive loss for Fiscal Year 2018. In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors have taken the position that no revenue will be reported for Q4 of fiscal 2018 until revenue collection issues are resolved.” Based on this news, Reliq shares fell 55% the same day.

