INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Reliq Health Technologies Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (“Reliq” or “the Company”) (OTC: RQHTF)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Reliq disclosed on October 16, 2018, that the Company
“decided to restate certain financial information reported for the
quarter ended March 31, 2018.” The Company claimed, “the decision to
restate followed a review conducted by the Company’s auditor and Audit
Committee, wherein it was determined that the timing and certainty of
receiving the revenue invoiced to clients is substantially unclear, due
to clients’ issues with securing reimbursement from the payor.” Reliq
added, “the material changes to be included in the restatement will
affect the Company’s revenue and are projected to increase the Company’s
loss and comprehensive loss for Fiscal Year 2018. In addition, the
Company’s Board of Directors have taken the position that no revenue
will be reported for Q4 of fiscal 2018 until revenue collection issues
are resolved.” Based on this news, Reliq shares fell 55% the same day.
