INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

10/09/2018 | 01:47am CEST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (“Super Micro” or “the Company”) (OTC: SMCI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. In what is being called the most significant hardware supply chain attack perpetrated on American companies by China, the People’s Liberation Army was able to plant tiny spying microchips onto Super Micro products assembled by subcontractors in China. The motherboards with spying chips reportedly ended up deployed by 30 prominent companies, major banks, and government contractors. After news of this supply chain attack broke, Super Micro’s stock price dropped by more than 40%.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2018
