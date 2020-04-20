Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Velocity Financial, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/20/2020 | 09:07pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Velocity Financial, Inc. (“Velocity” or “the Company”) (NYSE: VEL) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Velocity commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”) on January 17, 2020, offering 7,250,000 shares for $13.00 per share. The Company’s share price has sharply declined since the IPO, falling as low as $2.47 per share, an 81% drop from the IPO price.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Commercial Beer Dispensers Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Brewpubs to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:27pVirgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
RE
10:21pINVITATION HOMES : Plant a Lease-Friendly Garden Your Family Will Love
PU
10:21pPTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL PUBLIC : The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date, Record Date and Agenda
PU
10:21pSOGEFI S P A : April 21, 2020 - Q1 2020 Financial Results
PU
10:14p2000 KM ON A SINGLE CHARGE : Brighsun's Li-S Batteries to Enter Industrial Trials
AQ
10:09pSHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Sale of These Companies; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?
PR
10:05pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, URGES GSX TECHEDU (GSX) INVESTORS WITH SIGNIFICANT LOSSES TO CONTACT ITS ATTORNEYS : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
10:03pKASIKORNBANK : Thailand's Kasikornbank 1Q Net Profit Slumped 34%
DJ
10:01pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-School Bags Market 2019-2023 | Need for Lightweight School Bag to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP : BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
2Virgin Australia enters voluntary administration with aim to recapitalise
3ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION : ASAHI KASEI : U.S. revs up ventilator production for coronavirus patients as need wa..
4TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. : TRADEWEB MARKETS : Announces Launch of Follow-On Offering and Preliminary First Quarte..
5KED : Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds Announce Combined 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Will be Held as a ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group