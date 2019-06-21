Log in
INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm - PT

06/21/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (“Pintec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PT) on behalf of investors.  The investigation seeks to determine whether Pintec violated the securities laws in connection with statements made to investors, and whether Pintec investors have been harmed as a result of such actions. 

On April 30, 2019, Pintec announced that it was “unable to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2018 on a timely basis because the Company was unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to complete the Form 20-F within the prescribed period.”  Subsequently, on May 16, 2019, Pintec disclosed that it had received a “notification letter” from Nasdaq due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report. 

Notably, since the time of Pintec’s October 2018 initial public offering (“IPO”) of American Depository Shares (“Shares”), the Company’s Shares have declined approximately 75% in value.

Investors who purchased Pintec’s Shares and suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/pintec-technology-holdings-limited/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this matter.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.  This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. 

CONTACT:

David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
