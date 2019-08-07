Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Burford Capital Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/07/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Burford Capital Limited (“Burford Capital” or “the Company”) (OTC: BRFRF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Burford Capital was the subject of a report by Muddy Waters published on August 7, 2019. Among the allegations in the report, Muddy Waters claims that the Company overstated investment returns, and suffers from weak financial reporting and internal controls. According to Muddy Waters, Burford Capital is “actively misleading investors,” and that its accounting to value for its litigation cases is too aggressive. Based on this news, shares of Burford Capital fell sharply during intraday trading on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
