INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Care.com, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of
Care.com, Inc. (“Care.com” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRCM)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or
misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to
investors. Care.com was the subject of a Wall Street Journal article
on March 8, 2019, titled, “Care.com Puts Onus on Families to Check
Caregivers’ Backgrounds – With Sometimes Tragic Outcomes.” According to
the Journal, the Company’s caregivers “who had police records
were listed on Care.com and later were accused of committing crimes
while caring for customers’ children or elderly relatives…” The crimes
the Company’s caregivers are accused of include child abuse, sexual
assault, and murder. According to the article, hundreds of caregivers
were listed as “state-licensed” but did not appear to have any
licensing. On April 1, 2019, the Journal added in an additional
report that many thousands of unverified day-care center listings were
removed from the platform just before the March 8, 2019, article was
published. Based on this news, shares of Care.com fell sharply.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click
here to participate.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of
the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA
90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can
also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com,
or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and
specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights
litigation.
