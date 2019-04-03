INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Care.com, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Care.com, Inc. (“Care.com” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CRCM) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Care.com was the subject of a Wall Street Journal article on March 8, 2019, titled, “Care.com Puts Onus on Families to Check Caregivers’ Backgrounds – With Sometimes Tragic Outcomes.” According to the Journal, the Company’s caregivers “who had police records were listed on Care.com and later were accused of committing crimes while caring for customers’ children or elderly relatives…” The crimes the Company’s caregivers are accused of include child abuse, sexual assault, and murder. According to the article, hundreds of caregivers were listed as “state-licensed” but did not appear to have any licensing. On April 1, 2019, the Journal added in an additional report that many thousands of unverified day-care center listings were removed from the platform just before the March 8, 2019, article was published. Based on this news, shares of Care.com fell sharply.

