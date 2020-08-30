Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/30/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (“Kingold” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KGJI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Kingold fraudulently secured loans in a scheme utilizing fake gold. As a result, the Company faces creditor lawsuits and was delisted by the Shanghai Gold Exchange. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Kingold, investors suffered damages.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:35pENTERGY : Arkansas Continues Storm Restoration from Laura
PU
12:20p(CACC) INVESTOR ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Credit Acceptance; Encourages Investors Suffering Losses to Contact Firm
PR
12:18pQingdao is together with all Chinese enterprises in taking the big test of COVID-19
PR
12:17pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Kingold Jewelry, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
11:36aTIM to set clock ticking on Italy single network with KKR deal Monday
RE
11:35aRAPID NUTRITION : Delivers Strong 2020 Results During Global Pandemic
EQ
11:15aROCKET : SBA Loan Program Contractor and Rocket Loans Face Scrutiny
DJ
11:14aTOYOTA MOTOR : Rolls Out All-New Yaris Cross in Japan
PU
11:10aAMEREN : Illinois and Ameren Missouri sending crews to Arkansas for Tropical Storm Laura restoration
PU
11:03aASTRAZENECA : FARXIGA Demonstrated Unprecedented Reduction in the Risk of Kidney Failure and Cardiovascular or Renal Death in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease in the Phase III DAPA-CKD Trial
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Iran says to fight U.S. suit to seize $1.7 billion held by Deutsche Boers..
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Renewables Are Primed for Growth in Asia
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : to cut flights as Hungary closes borders to foreigners
4BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Bank of China first-half profit falls 11.5%, steepest H1 fall since market debut
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : Reliance to buy Future Group's retail arm for $3.38 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group