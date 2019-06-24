Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pintec Technology Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (“Pintec” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PT) for violations of the securities laws

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Pintec completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in October 2018, selling 3.7 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) at $11.88 per share. The Company admitted on April 30, 2019, that it would not be able to file its 2018 annual report in a timely manner, the first filing of a Form 20-F since the Company went public. Pintec shares have traded as low as $2.80 per share, a precipitous drop from its IPO price.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27pNISSAN MOTOR : says to postpone talks on deepening alliance, focus on recovery
RE
10:20pNISSAN MOTOR : says to postpone talks on deepening alliance, focus on recovery
RE
10:18pMARUBENI : Establishment of a Russian-Japanese Health Checkup and Prevention Center in Russia
PU
10:18pSPOTLESS : applies for ASX Delisting
PU
10:18pORACLE : Three Oracle Analytics Value Propositions
PU
10:15pEDF RENEWABLES NORTH AMERICA : Signs Power Purchase Agreement with NV Energy
BU
10:13pINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Announcement on Appointment of Employee Supervisor
PU
10:07pNETMARBLE GAMES : K-Pop's BTS now in your pocket with mobile game
RE
10:03pGEYSER BRANDS INC : . Appoints Dr. Bin Huang to Board of Directors, Gordon Clissold as CFO
AQ
10:02pFEDEX : Sues Commerce Department Over Restrictions on Huawei -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2Oil prices steady, U.S.-Iran tensions remain in focus
3JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : DB USA Corporation Annual Stress Test Disclosure (DFAST) 2019
5AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS GROUP PLC : AVANTI COMMUNICATIONS : Result of Annual General Meeting and Directorate Cha..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About