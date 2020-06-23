Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wirecard AG and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/23/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wirecard AG (“Wirecard” or “the Company”) (OTC: WCAGY, WRCDF) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Wirecard announced on June 18, 2020, that about 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in cash has gone missing, shocking investors. The Company admitted that loans of up to 2 billion euros could be terminated based on additional delay in publishing its financial results, which have already been delayed four times. Auditor Ernst & Young could not confirm the location of the missing cash, saying evidence of “spurious balance confirmations” had been provided. According to Wirecard, the missing money accounts to about a quarter of the Company’s balance sheet. Shares of Wirecard have traded down by about 70% since the announcement.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
