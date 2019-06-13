Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTIGATION REMINDER for SWDBF/SWDBY, PETQ, VRNT and ZUO: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 08:20pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in SWDBF/SWDBY, PETQ, VRNT, and ZUO of the firm’s ongoing investigations into possible securities law, Board of Director breaches or disclosure violations.

Swedbank AB (Other OTC: SWDBY)
Relevant Period: Securities acquired before March 28, 2019
Phone: 510-725-3000
Email: SWDBY@hbsslaw.com
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/SWDBY

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Swedbank securities before March 28, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.

Since then, the scandal has deepened.  The New York Department of Financial Services reportedly opened an investigation and, on March 28, 2019, Bloomberg reported Swedbank fired its CEO over the money laundering allegations.

By March 28, 2019, the price of SWDBY has fallen over 30%.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, money laundering events as they unfold, and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ)
Relevant Period: Securities acquired before April 30, 2019
Phone: 510-725-3000
Email: PETQ@hbsslaw.com
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/petq

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PetIQ securities before April 30, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On April 30, 2019, an investment analyst published a report questioning certain accounting, PetIQ’s dependence on access to manufacturer rebates, and the background of certain senior executives.  In response, the price of PetIQ shares significantly declined during intraday trading.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, the matters raised by Spruce Point, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT)
Relevant Period: Securities acquired before May 23, 2019
Phone: 510-725-3000
Email: VRNT@hbsslaw.com
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/vrnt

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verint securities before May 23, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On May 23, 2019, an analyst published a comprehensive report questioning, among other things, (1) whether the Company has been making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and dubious accounting, and (2) whether low-quality M&A obfuscated organic growth and created a cookie jar for “beat & raises.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether the matters raised by Spruce Point are correct, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)
Potential Class Period: April 9, 2018 - May 30, 2019
Phone: 510-725-3000
Email: ZUO@hbsslaw.com
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/zuo

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zuora securities, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On May 30, 2019, Zuora and senior management disclosed product integration problems associated with Zuora’s flagship product RevPro and sales-execution issues causing the Company to slash fiscal year 2019 guidance.

This news drove the price of Zuora shares sharply lower on May 31, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether management knew of the sales execution problems and product integration issues at the time of issuing their earlier guidance, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and 80 attorneys representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:52pSUNTRUST BANKS : A Truist Story About the Perils of Combining Company Names
DJ
09:44pBOC HONG KONG : BOCHK United Centre Branch resumes services
PU
09:32pMitsubishi Aircraft unveils SpaceJet brand, revamped version of smaller jet
RE
09:29pNIPPON SHOKUBAI RECEIVED THE 12TH OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY THE JAPAN OLED FORUM : Development of OLED film light source thinner than paper
PU
09:29pCANON : announces conclusion of dispute with Turbon AG, Turbon Europe GmbH and Mr. Michael Pages
PU
09:28pHARMONIC : TVB Delivers Superior-Quality OTT Experience with Harmonic
PR
09:24pAIR CHINA : Announcement on key operating data of may 2019
PU
09:24pSERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
BU
09:09pTASMAN RESOURCES : Fortescue and Tasman sign conditional Farm In/JV over Vulcan
PU
09:09pOil prices ease, but Middle East tanker attacks support
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM INC : BROADCOM : sees chip demand slowing down, shares fall 8%
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : U.S. denies Tesla, GM, Uber 25% Chinese tariff relief
3Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms
4JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION : JETBLUE : and RuPaul's Drag Race Bring It to The Runway for World Pride as New Y..
5NXP SEMICONDUCTORS : UPDATE – NXP Announces Secure Ultra-Wide Band Ranging Technology

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About