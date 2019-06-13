INVESTIGATION REMINDER for SWDBF/SWDBY, PETQ, VRNT and ZUO: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in SWDBF/SWDBY , PETQ , VRNT , and ZUO of the firm’s ongoing investigations into possible securities law, Board of Director breaches or disclosure violations.



Swedbank AB (Other OTC: SWDBY)

Relevant Period: Securities acquired before March 28, 2019

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Swedbank securities before March 28, 2019 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP.

Since then, the scandal has deepened. The New York Department of Financial Services reportedly opened an investigation and, on March 28, 2019, Bloomberg reported Swedbank fired its CEO over the money laundering allegations.

By March 28, 2019, the price of SWDBY has fallen over 30%.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, money laundering events as they unfold, and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ)

Relevant Period: Securities acquired before April 30, 2019

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PetIQ securities before April 30, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On April 30, 2019, an investment analyst published a report questioning certain accounting, PetIQ’s dependence on access to manufacturer rebates, and the background of certain senior executives. In response, the price of PetIQ shares significantly declined during intraday trading.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, the matters raised by Spruce Point, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT)

Relevant Period: Securities acquired before May 23, 2019

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verint securities before May 23, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On May 23, 2019, an analyst published a comprehensive report questioning, among other things, (1) whether the Company has been making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and dubious accounting, and (2) whether low-quality M&A obfuscated organic growth and created a cookie jar for “beat & raises.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether the matters raised by Spruce Point are correct, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO)

Potential Class Period: April 9, 2018 - May 30, 2019

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zuora securities, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On May 30, 2019, Zuora and senior management disclosed product integration problems associated with Zuora’s flagship product RevPro and sales-execution issues causing the Company to slash fiscal year 2019 guidance.

This news drove the price of Zuora shares sharply lower on May 31, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether management knew of the sales execution problems and product integration issues at the time of issuing their earlier guidance, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

