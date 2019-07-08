Log in
INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations

07/08/2019 | 08:14pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT of the firm’s ongoing investigations into possible securities law, Board of Director breaches or disclosure violations.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT)
Relevant Period: Securities acquired before May 23, 2019
Phone: 510-725-3000
Email: VRNT@hbsslaw.com
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/vrnt

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verint securities before May 23, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On May 23, 2019, an analyst published a comprehensive report questioning, among other things, (1) whether the Company has been making up for slow growth with aggressive M&A and dubious accounting, and (2) whether low-quality M&A obfuscated organic growth and created a cookie jar for “beat & raises.”

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether the matters raised by Spruce Point are correct, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ)
Relevant Period: Securities acquired before April 30, 2019
Phone: 510-725-3000
Email: PETQ@hbsslaw.com
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/petq

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PetIQ securities before April 30, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On April 30, 2019, an investment analyst published a report questioning certain accounting, PetIQ’s dependence on access to manufacturer rebates, and the background of certain senior executives.  In response, the price of PetIQ shares significantly declined during intraday trading.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, the matters raised by Spruce Point, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: CTSH)
Relevant Period: Dec. 21, 2018 - May 2, 2019
Phone: 510-725-3000
Email: CTSH@hbsslaw.com
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/CTSH

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cognizant securities between December 21, 2018 and May 2, 2019, suffered losses, and wish to learn more about the investigation or have knowledge of facts that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On May 2, 2019, Cognizant and senior management (1) announced disappointing Q1 2019 financial results, and (2) slashed the Company’s 2019 revenue outlook.  In response, the price of Cognizant shares significantly fell on May 3, 2019.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, whether certain current and former executives knew or should have known that the February 6, 2019 and earlier guidance was not executable due to weaknesses within the core Financial Services and Healthcare segments, and whether investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT)
Relevant Period: Oct. 25, 2018 - May 16, 2019
Phone: 510-725-3000
Email: PT@hbsslaw.com
For more information: https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/PT

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pintec Technology securities between October 25, 2018 and May 16, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist the firm’s investigation contact Hagens Berman.

On April 30, 2019, Pintec and senior management announced, without explanation, they would not timely file the Company’s annual report for the period ended December 31, 2018.  Then on May 16, 2019, the Company and senior management announced Pintec received a letter from Nasdaq notifying the Company it was noncompliant with Nasdaq’s listing rules.  In response, the price of Pintec shares fell to close at $7.53 on May 17, 2019, or over 36% below the Company’s initial public offering price.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether senior management’s statements about Pintec’s internal controls over financial reporting may have been misleading,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and 80 attorneys representing investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
