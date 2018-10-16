INVESTIGATION UPDATE for SANM, ABC, JT and VNTR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.



Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. The investigation concerns whether Sanmina issued materially false and/or misleading statements regarding its growth prospects.

On October 31, 2017, Sanmina shares were down more than 15% on intraday trading following the release of the Company’s preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017. In an earnings call, the Company’s President, CEO and Director, Robert K. Eulau stated that “the financials of some of our operations were impacted by the onboarding and production ramp of new programs.”

To obtain additional information about the Sanmina investigation, go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sanmina-corporation-loss-form

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

To obtain additional information about the AmerisourceBergen investigation go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/amerisourcebergen-corporation-loss-form

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Jianpu Technology Inc. (“Jianpu” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JT) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 16, 2017, Jianpu conducted its Initial Public Offering of American Depositary Shares at a price of $8.00 per share. On November 21, 2017, Chinese regulators banned the issuance of new online peer-to-peer licenses, citing improper and illegal practices by lenders such as Qudian and PPDAI. On this news, Jianpu’s share price fell more than 30 percent to close at just $4.90 per share on November 24, 2017.

To obtain additional information about the Jianpu investigation go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-form

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR)

Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information about the Venator investigation go to: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/venator-materials-plc-loss-form

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com