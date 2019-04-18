Log in
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against BrightView Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

04/18/2019 | 11:30am EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against BrightView Holdings, Inc. (“BrightView” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to or traceable to the Company’s false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus (“the Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering completed on or around July 2, 2018 (the “IPO”), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 14, 2019.     

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. A considerable number of BrightView’s contracts were performing poorly and generating undesirable costs for the Company. BrightView designed a “managed exit” strategy to end unprofitable contracts and low margin business arrangements. This strategy negatively impacted revenue throughout 2018 and has continued to negatively impact revenues in 2019. Based on these facts, the Company’s Registration Statement was false and materially misleading throughout the IPO. When the market learned the truth about BrightView, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
