Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 02:40pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (“Diebold” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DBD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 3, 2019.        

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Diebold experienced delays and slowdowns in a number of areas, including system rollouts, customer decision-making, and the order-to-revenue conversion cycle. These delays had a negative impact on the Company’s operations and its service business. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Diebold, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:53pEQUIFAX : to pay up to US$700M in data breach settlement
AQ
02:53pMICROSOFT : to Pay $25 Million to Settle Foreign Bribery Probe -- Update
DJ
02:51pHALLIBURTON CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:47pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BZH
GL
02:47pECOLAB : Recognized as a Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Company for Its Support of Service Members, Veterans and Military Families
BU
02:46pSPLITIT : teams with GHL to provide installment financing for Southeast Asian merchants
AQ
02:45pTRANSAT A T : 2019-07-22 — Exploring Canada with Air Transat
PU
02:45pCONTINENTAL AG : Revision of Outlook for Fiscal 2019 and Preliminary Key Data for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2019
EQ
02:44pOccidental Leaders Push Shareholders to Reject Carl Icahn's Board Shakeup Plan
DJ
02:43pEQUIFAX : $700 million data breach settlement spurs calls for new rules
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Drug Iberogast Under Investigation -Handelsblatt
2Oil prices rise more than 1% after Iran seizes British tanker
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips sales spurred by rising Chinese healthcare spending
4CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times
5MERCK AND COMPANY : BAYER COULD BENEFIT FROM HOME ADVANTAGE IN ST. LOUIS ROUNDUP CANCER TRIAL: experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group