INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against E-House (China) Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against E-House (China) Holdings Limited (“E-House” or “the Company”) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between April 15, 2016, and August 31, 2016, inclusive (the “Class Period”); or by way of, or as a result, of tendering their ADS as part of the Company’s Merger, are encouraged to contact the firm before June 9, 2020.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. E-House’s merger was not fair and was not in the best interest of shareholders not affiliated with the Company’s management and buying group. In fact, the Company already had plans for post-merger financial transactions. The projections offered in the Company’s proxy materials were not based on the best information available. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about E-House, investors suffered damages.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

