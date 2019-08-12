Log in
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Evolent Health, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/12/2019 | 06:13pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Evolent Health, Inc. (“Evolent” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EVH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 3, 2017 and May 28, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 7, 2019.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Evolent’s partnership model was built from the ground up to inflate the Company’s revenue with huge fees and management expenses siphoned from operating partners including Passport. The partnership between Passport and Evolent quickly became unsustainable, especially when combined with complicating factors for Passport’s operations in Kentucky. Passport was left on the brink of insolvency due to the Company draining it of employees and money. In fact, Passport was selling itself off in a bidding process to avoid insolvency. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Evolent, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
