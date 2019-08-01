Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GTT Communications, Inc. (“GTT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: GTT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 26, 2018 and July 1, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 30, 2019. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. GTT experienced significant delays in integrating Interoute Communications Holdings S.A.’s ("Interoute") systems and legacy processes into the Company’s client management database. Interoute had made selling cloud services a strategic priority, but a considerable percentage of Interoute sales reps were not able to effectively sell GTT’s cloud networking services. In fact, Interoute had allowed underperforming sales reps to remain on staff. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about GTT, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:22pZRG Opens Mexico City Office and adds Larry Rubin as Country Head
BU
02:22pUPDATE -- TEN, Ltd Announces Redemption of $50.0 Million 8.0% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares
GL
02:21pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Announces Investigation into Greenlane Holdings, Inc.
BU
02:20pSTOCKS HAVE FOUND THEIR SWEET SPOT : Bruce Cooper
PU
02:20pAON : M&A transaction insurance sees rapid growth in Asia-Pacific, according to new Aon and Mergermarket Report
PU
02:20pACCESS BANK : Issues Tier II N30bn Local Bond
PU
02:20pDISCOVERY : Bank expands its leadership team with the appointment of Francois Groepe
PU
02:18pMSCI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:17pKANSAS CITY LIFE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:17pCAPITAL ONE : Republicans want Capital One, Amazon to explain data breach
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
2King dollar rattles currencies, commodities; stocks rise
3SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : 3Q Net Profit Fell on Challenging Market Environment -- 2nd Update
4TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : France's Veolia eyes bigger acquisitions as recycling activities boom
5EXELIXIS, INC. : EXELIXIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group