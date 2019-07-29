Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 09:44am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (“Karyopharm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: KPTI) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 2, 2017 and February 22, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 23, 2019. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Karyopharm repeatedly hyped the commercial prospects of its drug selinexor. The Company focused on the safety and efficacy of the drug, describing it as having a  “predictable and manageable tolerability profile,” adding that it had a “very nice safety profile,” and was “well tolerated” by patients. In reality, the FDA found that "[t]reatment with selinexor is associated with significant toxicity" and has "limited efficacy." Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Karyopharm, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:14aBANRO USA : 4 people working for Canadian firm abducted in eastern Congo
AQ
10:13aGlobal Cardiac Implant Market to Surpass US$ 83.7 Billion By 2026
BU
10:12aAT&T : Department of Justice Selects AT&T for Technology Modernization
PR
10:12aHealthwise Announces Christy Calhoun as Chief Content Solutions Officer
GL
10:11aUNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:11aBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces European Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Celgene
BU
10:11aGolden Leaf Holdings Announces Extension of Chalice Earn-Out Payment
GL
10:10aF5 : The Commodification of Operations
PU
10:10aBOGOTA NONSTOP : Delta service from New York starts Dec. 21 (Article)
PU
10:10aDELTA AIR LINES : 'The Handmaid's Tale' and other Hulu Originals flying soon on Delta as airline adds more seat-back screens (Article)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group