Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 12:47pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, April 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Mobile TeleSystems PJSC (“Mobile TeleSystems” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MBT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 19, 2014 and March 7, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 20, 2019. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Mobile TeleSystems and a subsidiary engaged in a scheme to pay $420 million in bribes to officials in Uzbekistan. The Company disclosed in 2014 that it was the target of an investigation by the SEC and DOJ for its operations in Uzbekistan, and knew or should have known it would be subject to fines based on its business practices there. The Company was eventually forced to pay approximately $850 million in criminal penalties related to the bribery scheme. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Mobile TeleSystems, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:17pSORRENTO THERAPEUTICS : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01:17pORANGE : Press release - Orange prices its 1 billion euro, undated, 6-year non-call, deeply subordinated fixed to reset rate notes
AQ
01:16pRhode Island Issues RFP for Reuse of McCoy Stadium and Pawtucket Redevelopment
BU
01:16pDANONE : Convening to Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 25, 2019
GL
01:16pDANONE : Convening to Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 25, 2019
AQ
01:16pSFPUC Receives First Payment for Sale of Biofertilizer
GL
01:16pADVANTECH : Showcases New Video Solutions at National Association of Broadcasters Conference
BU
01:15pBRISTOW GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Andrew J. Brown Investigates Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Officers and Directors
GL
01:14pARION BANK : Covered bond offering results
AQ
01:14pThe GC3 Sustainable Chemistry Alliance Applauds Bipartisan, Bicameral Introduction of the Sustainable Chemistry R&D Act
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2SUPERDRY PLC : SUPERDRY : OUT OF FASHION The air was suitably chilly as Superdry's investors came for a crunch..
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : to Merge Indian Subsidiaries
4APPLE : APPLE : Corrections & Amplifications
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : software under scrutiny as Ethiopia prepares crash report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About