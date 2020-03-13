Log in
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

03/13/2020 | 10:21am EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NCLH) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 20, 2020 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 11, 2020.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Norwegian sales staff made statements to customers ranging from unproven to blatantly false about the COVID-19 coronavirus to prevent cancellations and convince new customers to book cruises, endangering the lives of both customers and crew members. Based on this fact, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Norwegian, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
