INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pluralsight, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/16/2019 | 09:29pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Pluralsight, Inc. (“Pluralsight” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 15, 2019. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Pluralsight failed to execute on its sales strategies, which impacted its billing to customers. The Company also suffered from delays in hiring and training an effective salesforce to meet its financial projections. Pluralsight fell behind in onboarding new sales reps, which compounded the execution problems already plaguing the organization. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Pluralsight, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
