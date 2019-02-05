Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 02:59pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (“22nd Century Group” or “the Company”) (NYSE: XXII) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 18, 2016 and October 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2019.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. 22nd Century Group’s stock was manipulated by paid stock promoters. This activity subjected the company to heightened scrutiny by the SEC. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about 22nd Century Group, investors suffered damage.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:27pDISTINCT INFRASTRUCTURE : Updates Banking Situation and Establishes Special Committee
AQ
03:25pClubLife Management Adds Crystal Lake Country Club to Portfolio
GL
03:25pCIRCOR Aerospace & Defense New York & Lockheed Martin Enter Site Agreement for Hellfire Missile Program
GL
03:24pPawar Law Group Reminds of February 12, 2019 Deadline Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Nobilis Health Corp. – HLTH
GL
03:24pNUTRIEN : to buy plant health products maker Actagro for $340 million
RE
03:23pVolatility Trading to Launch on SPIKES Index
PR
03:21pRGC RESOURCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:21pMouser Sponsors Formula E All-Electric Racing for 5th Year
BU
03:20pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:19pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA : PANDORA : Jeweller Pandora's plan to regain lustre lifts shares
2AMS : AMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 49..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
4ALFA LAVAL : ALFA LAVAL : hit by weaker than expected demand for ship fuel cleaners
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany and GSK Announce Global Alliance to Jointly Develop and Commercialize ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.