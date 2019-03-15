Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 03:00pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“AVEO” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: AVEO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between August 4, 2016 and January 31, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 26, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The 2013 TIVO-3 trial for AVEO’s lead candidate drug, tivozanib, was not adequately designed to address concerns about survivability. The drug did not have sufficient survival data to gain FDA approval after its initial rejection. The lack of survival data put the Company at risk for additional FDA approval delays. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about AVEO, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:30pDigiMax Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange, Trading to Commence March 18, 2019
NE
03:29pGARMIN : Connect IQ Developer Summit 2019 Agenda
PU
03:23pQUALCOMM : Wins Patent Infringement Case Against Apple in San Diego
PR
03:21pAMERICAN EXPRESS : Reports 2018 Executive Compensation
DJ
03:19pHIGH ARCTIC ENERGY SERVICES : Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
PU
03:19pDISCOVERY : Partners with the explorer's club on special pegged to the 50th anniversary of apollo landing
PU
03:18pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:17pAPPLE : infringed three Qualcomm patents, jury finds
RE
03:16pTOYOTA MOTOR : SoftBank, Toyota in talks to invest $1bn in Uber's self-driving unit - sources
AQ
03:15pBMW, Varta apply for funds in battery cell push for e-cars
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : SEC Charges VW, Ex-CEO Winterkorn With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of difficult 2019 as it posts lower 2018 profi..
3ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google faces third EU antitrust fine next week - source
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Raises Renewable Energy Production, Meets Intensity Goal
5APPLE : APPLE : says Spotify wants benefits of a free app without being free

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.