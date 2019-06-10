Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Boston Scientific Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/10/2019 | 12:46pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BSX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 26, 2015 and April 16, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 24, 2019.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Boston Scientific’s surgical mesh products for transvaginal repair of POP were not safe for usage. The Company’s continued marketing and sales of surgical mesh in the U.S. were not sustainable based on this issue. The Company also sold surgical mesh products containing counterfeit materials from China. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Boston Scientific, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pINTER PIPELINE : Announces June 2019 Cash Dividend
AQ
01:02pTHE AMERICAN JOURNAL OF MANAGED CARE® : Launches ‘An Overview of the Value-Based Marketplace'
BU
01:02pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Raytheon Company
PR
01:01pReport Details How Business Media Views Role of Corporate Director
PR
01:01pANSYS : And BMW Group Partner To Jointly Create The Industry's First Simulation Tool Chain For Autonomous Driving
PR
01:01pSam's Club President & CEO Joins Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation
PR
01:01pSAY IT AND PLAY IT : Rogers launches Ignite TV service in Newfoundland
AQ
01:01pDENSO : Honeywell Partnership Takes Off to Create Electric Propulsion Systems for Urban Air Mobility
PR
01:01pVeritas Now Available Through Carahsoft on the AWS C2S Marketplace
GL
01:01pProvisur® Technologies Expands Aftermarket Parts & Service Leadership Team
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : Car Makers Chart Future in China -- WSJ
2APPLE : TRUMP SAYS UNITED TECH, RAYTHEON DEAL MAY HURT COMPETITION: CNBC
3Trump believes China will make trade deal, but tariffs ready - CNBC
4OCADO GROUP PLC : OCADO : sows £17 million 'vertical farming' seed to diversify
5TESLA : TESLA : Employees sour on Tesla amid cost-cutting, layoffs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About