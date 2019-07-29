Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against CannTrust Holdings Inc. (“CannTrust” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CTST) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 14, 2018 and July 5, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 9, 2019.   

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. CannTrust was growing cannabis in its Pelham greenhouse without regulatory approval as the applications were still pending. In general, the Pelham greenhouse did not comply with regulations. This resulted in an increased likelihood of the Company facing an inventory hold by Health Canada, resulting in the Company’s customers seeking products from other cannabis suppliers. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about CannTrust, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:18pATOS : enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its position as a leader in cybersecurity
GL
01:18pAtos enters into exclusive negotiations to acquire IDnomic and reinforces its position as a leader in cybersecurity
GL
01:18pFederal Home Loan Bank Of Boston Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results, Declares Dividend
PR
01:17pRegeneRx's RGN-137 for Epidermolysis Bullosa Subject of New Article in Seeking Alpha Investor Site
PR
01:17pFACEBOOK : Correction to Facebook advertisers article
DJ
01:17pROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds FedEx Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FDX
GL
01:16pSturgeon thinks PM Johnson is pursuing a no-deal Brexit
RE
01:16pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : is Founding Member of ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance
AQ
01:15pSOUTHERN : Renew Our Rivers volunteers to clean Holt Lake
PU
01:15pINVESTOR ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group