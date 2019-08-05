Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (“Diebold” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DBD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between May 4, 2017 and July 4, 2017, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 3, 2019.        

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Diebold experienced delays and slowdowns in a number of areas, including system rollouts, customer decision-making, and the order-to-revenue conversion cycle. These delays had a negative impact on the Company’s operations and its service business. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Diebold, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the 2019 interim financial report
AQ
12:36pABBVIE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:36pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
12:36pBORGWARNER : 106th Face Unveiled on the Borg-Warner Trophy® - 2019 Indianapolis 500 Winner Simon Pagenaud
PR
12:35pDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:33pSOCIETE GENERALE : Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:32pARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:31pBELDEN INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:31pALLEGIANT TRAVEL : Raiders, Allegiant Agree On Naming Rights Deal For Las Vegas Stadium
PR
12:31pTD AMERITRADE INVESTOR MOVEMENT INDEX : IMX Stays Low During Record-Breaking Month for Stocks
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint in shock shift to speed up strategy
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4TOTAL : Total sells 30% stake in Trapil pipeline network for 260 million euros
5DSV A/S : DSV A/S : , 771 - SHARE BUYBACK IN A/S

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group