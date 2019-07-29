Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 11:31am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against EQT Corporation (“EQT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EQT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 26, 2019.       

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. EQT announced on June 19, 2017, that it entered into an agreement to acquire Rice, a rival gas producer. The Company claimed the acquisition would allow it to achieve "a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths,” touting that the merger would produce $2.5 billion in synergies, and $100 million in savings for 2018. In fact, these synergies and cost savings were not realized. EQT reported poor third-quarter results on October 25, 2018, including increased total costs, disclosing that its estimated capital expenditures for well development would increase by $300 million in 2018. At the same time, the Company reduced its full-year forecast for 2018. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about EQT, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aAURA ENERGY LIMITED : - Tiris Uranium DFS Complete
AQ
11:45aRURALCO : Consultation on Landmark's proposed rural store divestments
AQ
11:45aCOOPER ENERGY : Ocean Monarch mobilising to offshore Otway
AQ
11:45aRURALCO : ACCC seeks feedback on draft s87B undertaking
AQ
11:45aGREENLAND MINERALS AND ENERGY : Limited Trading Halt Request
AQ
11:45aVITAL METALS : Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
11:45aADX ENERGY : Iecea Mica 1 Well Drilling Operations Update
AQ
11:45aJERVOIS MINING : Board and Management Invest A$2.76M
AQ
11:45aDE GREY MINING LTD : - Dispatch of Entitlement Offer Document
AQ
11:45aCRYPTOSTAR CORP : . Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
2MYLAN NV : MYLAN : Pfizer posts 30% rise in quarterly profit
3DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : LSE's $27 billion Refinitiv takeover plan lifts its shares to record
4U.S., China move trade talks to Shanghai amid deal pessimism
5HEINEKEN : HEINEKEN : beer boost offset by higher aluminium costs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group