INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Indivior PLC and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/10/2019 | 12:31pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Indivior PLC (“Indivior” or “the Company”) (OTC: INVVY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 24, 2019.           

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Indivior and its executives participated in a scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film. As part of this scheme, the Company illegally obtained billions in revenue by deceiving health care providers and others to increase prescriptions. The Company faced felony charges based on its illegal scheme. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Indivior, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

