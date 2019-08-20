Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Just Energy Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 11:31am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2017 and July 23, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 30, 2019. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Just Energy suffered from both customer enrollment and nonpayment problems. The problems make it likely that the Company would be forced into an impairment charge to its accounts receivable. The Company also failed to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Just Energy, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:54aJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:54aShrinking U.S. Crude Discount Threatens Exports
DJ
11:53aANGIOSOMA : Confirms Status of Voting Control
AQ
11:52aGoldman CEO memo calls Apple Card 'a beginning' on launch day
RE
11:52aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Cobham plc amendment
PU
11:52aBINHAI INVESTMENT : Announces 2019 Interim Results, Total Revenue Maintained a Steady Growth Supported by Energy Development Policy, Proactively Expand Scale of Operation
PU
11:52aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Unaudited interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
11:51aABERFORTH SMALLER TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
11:51aHow Fraud Analytics Engagement Helped an Insurance Company to Uncover Potential Savings Opportunities | Request a Free Proposal for In-Depth Insights
BU
11:50aK12 : Insight Schools of California Begin New Year of New Opportunities
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3NATIONAL GRID PLC : Ofgem Launches Investigation Into Aug. 9 Power Cuts
4EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY PLC : EMPIRIC STUDENT PROPERTY : Half Year Results
5Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group