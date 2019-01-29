Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 02:51pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Maxar Technologies Ltd. (“Maxar” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MAXR) violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between March 29, 2018 and January 7, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 15, 2019.         

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Maxar committed various accounting improprieties, including inflating the value of intangible assets. The Company’s WorldView-4 imaging satellite was equipped with CMG units that were not proper for this application and suffered from faults. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Maxar, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11pAURAMEX RESOURCE COR : Announces Corporate Update & Appoints Michael Marchand as Technical Advisor
AQ
04:11pAmalgamated Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
04:11pNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Announces Addition of Two Independent Directors to the NI Board
BU
04:11pSPS Commerce Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
04:10pPHARMA BIO SERV : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
04:10pKEY TRONIC : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:10pWASHTEC PRELIMINARY FIGURES : Fiscal year 2018 completed with a strong last quarter:
EQ
04:10pCIT GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pDIXONS CARPHONE : Oppo phone deals available exclusively at Carphone Warehouse
AQ
04:09pJPMORGAN CHASE & CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : PG&E files for bankruptcy as California wildfire liabilities loom
3VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
4DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
5POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC. : POLARIS INDUSTRIES: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.