Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PPDAI Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/18/2018 | 08:52pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against PPDAI Group Inc. (“PPDAI” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PPDF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering in November, 2017, are encouraged to contact the firm before January 25, 2019.                 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. PPDAI engaged in predatory lending practices, saddling low-income borrowers with debt and interest payments they could not repay. Many of the Company’s customers were using PPDAI loans to pay off other loans, raising the risk of default. PPDAI suffered from increasing delinquency rates, hurting the Company’s reserves. PPDAI was also providing online loans to college students, ignoring a government ban on the practice. At the same time, the Company engaged in improper collection practices. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements at the time of its IPO were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about PPDAI, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:17pJABIL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
BU
10:16pMAJESCO : Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited Selects Majesco Distribution Management to Power their Growth Strategies
BU
10:16pNUTANIX, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16pCOVANTA : and Green Investment Group to Break Ground on First UK Energy-from-Waste Project in Joint Development Pipeline
PR
10:16pINGEVITY : 's pine-based additive makes oilfield drilling more efficient
BU
10:16pSpring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Scott Smith as Chairman of the Board
GL
10:16pCAMDEN NATIONAL CORPORATION : 's Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
10:16pCOUSINS PROPERTIES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Common Stock Dividend
PR
10:16pELI LILLY AND : Lilly and Aduro Biotech Announce Research Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop Novel Immunotherapies
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIONAL GRID PLC : NATIONAL GRID : Ofgem's sector specific consultation
2DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Completion of Venco Acquisition in Londrina Brazil
3Oil dives on fears of glut, global economic slowdown
4SUPREME CANNABIS COMPANY INC : SUPREME CANNABIS : Wiz Khalifa Partners with Supreme to Expand Cannabis Brand -..
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell Considers $8 Billion Bid for Endeavor Energy-Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.