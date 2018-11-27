Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2018 | 04:11pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ryanair Holdings plc (“Ryanair” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RYAAY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's American depositary receipts between May 30, 2017 and September 28, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 7, 2019.                             

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ryanair’s labor relations continued to worsen throughout the summer of 2018, despite the Company claiming that it had improved the situation. Ryanair admitted on July 23, 2018, that profits had dipped 20% due to a 34% increase in staffing costs. The Company revealed on October 1, 2018, that strikes and flight cancellations affecting hundreds of thousands of customers caused cost increases to the point that the Company could not meet its profit projections. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ryanair, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:32pVYPE MEDIA : Announces Historic Partnership
PR
05:31pFISKARS CORPORATION : Acquisition of own shares 27.11.2018
AQ
05:31pCASCADES : announces an investment of US$58 million to modernize tissue converting capacity at its Wagram, NC plant
PR
05:31pH&R Block Emerald Advance® line of credit gives consumers up to $1,000 same day
GL
05:31pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Department of Veterans Affairs and GE Healthcare Partner to Accelerate Use of 3D Printing in Patient Care
BU
05:30pNorwegian Air unveils London-Rio flight, challenging 'monopoly'
RE
05:30pAIR PARTNER : Awards pursuant to the Company's LTIP
PU
05:30pMAJESTIC WINE : Director/PDMR Shareholding - Amendment
PU
05:30pSHIRE PLC : JAMA Publishes Complete Results of Phase 3 HELP Study™ Evaluating Lanadelumab as a Preventive Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema  
AQ
05:30pSHIRE : Description Current report filing
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft's stock market value catches up with Apple
2CME GROUP : SPECIAL REPORT: Little known to many investors, cryptocurrency reviews are for sale
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : Mitsubishi Motors says Nissan-Renault alliance can survive turmoil
4Oil prices steady near year lows ahead of G20 and OPEC
5DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securitie..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.