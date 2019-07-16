Log in
INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sunlands Technology Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

07/16/2019 | 11:31am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sunlands Technology Group (“Sunlands” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STG) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public Offering in March 2018 (the “IPO”) are encouraged to contact the firm before August 26, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Sunlands was suffering a decline in student enrollment, resulting in gross billings declining. The Company’s marketing tactics and plan were not as strong as described in its registration statement. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Sunlands, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
