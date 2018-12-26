Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against XPO Logistics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 10:21pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against XPO Logistics, Inc. (“XPO” or “the Company”) (NYSE: XPO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 26, 2014 and December 12, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before February 12, 2019.           

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. XPO’s M&A strategy, which it promoted in the market as a highly lucrative area of growth, had created only minor gains. At the same time, the Company employed improper accounting methods to hide its financial condition. These accounting tricks included misreporting bad debts and utilizing aggressive amortization assumptions. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about XPO, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

 The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:31pJERNIGAN CAPITAL : Announces Acquisition of Developer's Interest in Recently Completed Self-Storage Property in New York MSA
BU
10:31pBOSTON PROPERTIES : Signs 300,000 sf Lease with Millennium Management at 399 Park Avenue New York
BU
10:31pTANTECH HOLDINGS LTD. : Announces Interim Financial Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
PR
10:31pMKS Instruments Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2018 Technology Fast 500™
GL
10:31pHESS : Announces Conversion Date for Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock
BU
10:28pCANTEL MEDICAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
10:27pADAMANT DRI PROCESSING & MINERALS GROUP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Changes in Control or Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:26pFISION CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:26pULTRA PETROLEUM CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:24pATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
3HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana despite Venezuela incident
4Global stocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.