INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against YogaWorks, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/18/2019 | 12:22pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against YogaWorks, Inc. (“YogaWorks” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YOGA) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the YogaWorks’ initial public offering between August 10, 2017, and August 16, 2017, are encouraged to contact the firm before February 25, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. YogaWorks experienced adverse economics at the studio level along with negative trends throughout the industry, resulting in a decline in studio profitability. Increasing corporate overhead also contributed to the Company’s declining financials. The company also experienced other corporate cost increases and an inability to achieve economy of scale. Based on these facts, the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus, along with its public statements throughout the IPO period, were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about YogaWorks, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
