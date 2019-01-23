Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Markel Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 12:45pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Markel Corporation (“Markel” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MKL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between July 26, 2017 and December 6, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 12, 2019.         

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Markel’s subsidiaries failed to record loss reserves as appropriate. This failure would cause the Company to have to restate or adjust its loss reserves. This misleading accounting also opened up the Company to the risk of regulatory scrutiny. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Markel, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pP&G Raises Outlook After Another Quarter of Strong Sales--3rd Update
DJ
01:03pFACEBOOK : Correction to Facebook crack down on scam ads
DJ
01:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST AXOGEN, INC. (AXGN) & LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : March 11, 2019
GL
01:01pDEADLINE ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action Against PPDAI Group, Inc. (PPDF) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - January 25, 2019
GL
01:01pLake City Bank Opens its 50th Office in Downtown Indianapolis
GL
01:01pBJ RESTAURANTS : to Participate at Jefferies 8th Annual Winter Summit on January 31
AQ
01:01pWESTWOOD FINANCIAL : Announces Year-End 2018 Results And Update On Strategic Initiatives
PR
01:01pWGN AMERICA : Sony Pictures Television and Canada's CTV Pick Up Carter For Season Two
PR
01:01pSTRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Reports That Cornwall Council Votes Overwhelmingly in Favour of a £1M Investment as Part of an AIM Listing
AQ
01:01pPaul Isaacs to Address Presidential Leadership Series at Bob Jones University
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
2ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
3WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.