INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ProShares Trust II and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against ProShares Trust II on behalf of purchasers of the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (“SVXY” or “the Fund”) (NYSEArca: SVXY ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant to the May 15, 2017, Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 1, 2019.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The Fund’s Registration Statement did not disclose that due to a low-volatility trading environment, liquidity risks, and systemic design flaws, the Fund was susceptible to suffering calamitous losses. Throughout the class period, the defendants made similar false and materially misleading statements. When the market learned the truth about SVXY, investors suffered damages.

