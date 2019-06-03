Log in
INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Sprint Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/03/2019 | 02:46pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Sprint Corporation (“Sprint” or “the Company”) (NYSE: S) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 21, 2019.           

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Sprint misrepresented the total number of net postpaid subscriber additions in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. The Company admitted in a letter to the FCC that its Form 10-Q disclosures were “incomplete.” In fact, the net subscriber increases included users offered “free lines.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Spring, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

© GlobeNewswire 2019
