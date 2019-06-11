INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Bloom Energy Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06/11/2019 | 02:06pm EDT
LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Bloom Energy Corporation (“Bloom Energy” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BE) for violations of the federal securities laws.
Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public Offering in July 2018 (the “IPO”) are encouraged to contact the firm before July 29, 2019.
We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Bloom Energy suffered from significant construction delays, causing system deployments to fall materially. These deployment shortfalls would cause the Company to miss even the low end of its previous guidance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements and Registration Statement were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Bloom Energy, investors suffered damages.