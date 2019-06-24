Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Livent Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Livent Corporation (“Livent” or “the Company”) (NYSE: LTHM) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company’s shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company’s Initial Public Offering in October 2018 (the “IPO”) are encouraged to contact the firm before July 22, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Livent’s supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. was terminated. As a result, the Company was forced to fulfill customer contracts using different vendors with unfavorable terms, reducing revenues and lowering margins. Livent had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a significantly lower price than its existing contacts. When the customer increased its orders, the Company’s margins were further squeezed. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the IPO period. When the market learned the truth about Livent, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:31pCRA INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pBLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operation
AQ
04:31pAETHON MINERALS : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting and Grant of Stock Options
AQ
04:31pALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS : Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Announce Top-Line Results from the SOLACE Trial in Noninfectious Anterior Uveitis
BU
04:31pCALYXT : ® Enters Commercial Soybean Crushing Agreement with Landus Cooperative
BU
04:31pProvident Financial Services, Inc. and Provident Bank Name Ursuline Foley to the Board of Directors
GL
04:31pBERRY GLOBAL : Signs the Ellen MacArthur Foundation Global Commitment
BU
04:31pTerritorial Bancorp Inc. Declares Special Dividend
GL
04:31pDavid's Bridal Appoints James Marcum as Chief Executive Officer
PR
04:31pMAXIMUS : Contact Centers in Georgia, Indiana, New York and Texas Recognized as Center of Excellence by BenchmarkPortal
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
2Oil mixed on crude demand fears and U.S.-Iran tensions
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : confirms Huawei mail ban as new 'mistake' reignites Chinese ire
4CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Eldorado Resorts takes on bigger rivals with $8.5 billion Caesars buy
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About