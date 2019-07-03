Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 10:19am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against EQT Corporation (“EQT” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EQT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 26, 2019.       

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. EQT announced on June 19, 2017, that it entered into an agreement to acquire Rice, a rival gas producer. The Company claimed the acquisition would allow it to achieve "a 50% increase in average lateral [drilling] lengths,” touting that the merger would produce $2.5 billion in synergies, and $100 million in savings for 2018. In fact, these synergies and cost savings were not realized. EQT reported poor third-quarter results on October 25, 2018, including increased total costs, disclosing that its estimated capital expenditures for well development would increase by $300 million in 2018. At the same time, the Company reduced its full-year forecast for 2018. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about EQT, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:30aKCOM : Aberforth Partners LLP - Form 8.3 - KCOM Group plc
PR
10:30aRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. – DBD
BU
10:29aEvolve ETFs Opens the Market
AQ
10:28aERICSSON NIKOLA TESLA D D : Continuation of collaboration on the project “Strengthening surveillance of the state border through the procurement of a thermovision camera on a trailer with a field vehicle”
PU
10:28aPERSONAL ASSETS TRUST : Issue of Equity
PU
10:28aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, IBM, Scentre Group and Westpac Commence Live Pilot for Lygon, A Blockchain-based Platform to Transform the Bank Guarantee Process
PU
10:28aDELIVRA : Harvest One Completes Acquisition of Delivra
PR
10:27aHMGDJ Wins Big For Downtown Manhattan Tenants At The Court Of Appeals
PR
10:25aKENYA AIRWAYS : Selects GE Aviation for Digital Flight Operations Kenya Airways adds to the 15,468 aircraft with GE Aviation's digital solutions
AQ
10:23aJASTRZEBSKA SPOLKA WEGLOWA : Current Report No. 43/2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : U.S. JUDGE TO SLASH $80 MILLION ROUNDUP JURY VERDICT: court hearing
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : delivers record number of electric cars in quarter, shares up 7%
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank Shops Around Its Equities Unit -- WSJ
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
5AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU open to talks with U.S. in aircraft subsidies dispute

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About