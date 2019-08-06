Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mallinckrodt plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 09:42am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt” or “the Company”) (NYSE: MNK) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 28, 2018 and July 16, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 24, 2019. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Mallinckrodt’s H.P. Acthar Gel (“Acthar”) was a non-viable treatment for ALS based on serious safety concerns. Despite these safety issues, the Company touted Acthar as a viable ALS treatment. Based on these facts, the Company’s statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Mallinckrodt, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:48pWeidmüller Partners with JAGGAER for Digital Transformation of Supplier Management and Procurement Processes
GL
02:48pENERGIJOS SKIRSTYMO OPERATORIUS : Regarding the nomination of the members of Supervisory Board of ESO
AQ
02:47pCITIZENS FINANCIAL : Majority of Both Parents, Students Wish They Spent More Time Planning for College Costs
BU
02:46pHNI CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:46pInnovest Global Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
02:46pGlobal Post-production Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
02:46pRADPAY : Launches Revolutionary New Patent-Pending Technology That Could Redefine Digital Wallet Use
BU
02:45pHENRY SCHEIN : Vertical Market Data
PU
02:45pFIFTH THIRD BANCORP : Amendment to a previously filed 8-K
PU
02:45pCORRECTION OF A RELEASE FROM 06/08/2019, 09 : 57 CET/CEST - RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide...
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : suspends Polyhalite $500 million bond offer
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi turns to Tencent to gain Universal foothold in China
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are changing the world of energy
5ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITE : 2019 Nonferrous Metal Production Market And Processing Market Segmentat..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group