INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Reckitt and its senior executives developed a scheme to mislead both investors and the public about its Suboxone Film product, including health and safety risks. This scheme also facilitated the abuse of opiates by U.S. consumers. As part of the scheme, Reckitt touted the safety of the Suboxone Film product while falsely constructing safety concerns about traditional Suboxone tablets. Reckitt’s scheme enriched the company by more than $3 billion, but eventually resulted in investigations by both the DOJ and the FTC. Reckitt settled the investigations into Suboxone Film for $1.4 billion in what was called the “largest opioid settlement in US history.” Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Reckitt, investors suffered damages.

