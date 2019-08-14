Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Abiomed, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 09:25am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Abiomed, Inc. (“Abiomed” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ABMD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 31, 2019 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 7, 2019. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Abiomed suffered from declining revenue growth. The Company failed to develop a sufficient plan to rebuild its revenue growth. The Company did not have good prospects to increase its revenue growth over the next several fiscal quarters, leaving it likely to be forced to revise down its fiscal year 2020 guidance. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Abiomed, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:50aThe Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of INS, CTST, MNK and EVH
GL
09:49aATYR PHARMA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:48aNEONODE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:48aFILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BUD, OMCL, EGBN and GTT
GL
09:47aNEWMARK : Knight Frank Inks Long-Term Lease Expansion for Hayes Medical Staffing Corporate Headquarters
PU
09:47aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Form 8.3 - Cobham plc
PU
09:47aJUST EAT : Form 8.3 - Takeaway.com N.V.
PU
09:47aJUST EAT : Form 8.3 - Just Eat
PU
09:47aMACY'S : Q2 2019 Macy's, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
09:47aTALON METALS CORP. : announces sizing of $10 million overnight marketed offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : beats profit estimates on gaming, fintech
3Oil prices fall on weak global economic data
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..
5APPLE : APPLE : U.S. aviation regulator bans select MacBook Pro laptops from flights

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group