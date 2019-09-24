Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Textron Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 08:49am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Textron Inc. (“Textron” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TXT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 31, 2018 and October 17, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before October 21, 2019. 

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Textron suffered from slowing end-market sales of Arctic Cat products, leaving the sales channel filled with excess inventory. The Company provided significant discounts in an effort to clear the aging inventory, which impacted its earnings. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Textron, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aBQE WATER : Signs Contract for Second SART Plant in China
AQ
09:04aLONESTAR RESOURCES US INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aMarkforged Releases Inconel 625, the First Safe and Affordable Superalloy for 3D Printing
GL
09:04aA NEWLY PUBLISHED 451 RESEARCH STUDY : Significant Productivity Gains for the Connected Workforce being driven by adoption of Mobile First, Messaging First communications
GL
09:04aMadison Realty Capital Provides $76 Million in Financing for Mixed-Use Property at 85 Flatbush Avenue
GL
09:04aAP Intego Interns Selected as The Council Foundation Scholarship Recipients 
GL
09:04aLoyal Source Acquires Medical Staffing Agency SonoTemps
GL
09:04aCHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL : Cambria Hotels Plans Midwest Expansion
PR
09:04aHASBRO : Recognized As One of Working Mother's 100 Best Companies for 2019
BU
09:04aGENERATION Z TAKES FLIGHT : Youngest Travelers Say Spontaneity, Thrill-Seeking and Sustainability More Important than Luxury Hotels and Airplane Comfort
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : After Thomas Cook collapse, Johnson asks why bosses got paid millions
3OSRAM LICHT : OSRAM LICHT : new LiDAR lasers allow autonomous vehicles to “see” farther and more e..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : AND TAKEDA ENTER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO DISCOVER CLINICAL CANDIDATES ACROSS MULTIPLE ..
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : BNP's prime brokerage deal with Deutsche may transfer 1,000 staff

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group