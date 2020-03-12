INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NMC Health Plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against NMC Health Plc (“NMC Health” or “the Company”) (OTC: NMHLY) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 13, 2016 and March 10, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before May 11, 2020.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. NMC Health failed to maintain effective internal controls. The Company engaged in numerous related-party transactions. The Company understated its debts while simultaneously overstating its cash-on-hand. NMC Health’s principal shareholders did not accurately report their interest in the Company, which did not review the ownership stakes of these principal shareholders, and therefore could not enforce its Relationship Agreement with them. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about NMC Health, investors suffered damages.

