INVESTOR ALERT - ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

11/01/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ADTRAN, Inc. (“ADTRAN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ADTN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased ADTRAN securities between February 28, 2019 and October 9, 2019, (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/adtn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) there would be a pause in shipments to the Company’s Latin American customer; and (5) as a result, ADTRAN’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/adtn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in ADTRAN you have until December 16, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
