Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INVESTOR ALERT - Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 10:00am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CGC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Canopy securities between June 21, 2019 through November 13, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cgc.      

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and (3) due to the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Canopy’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cgc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Canopy you have until January 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aGENIUS METALS INC. : Completes a First Tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement and Provides Update on its Exploration Programs
AQ
10:08aENERGEAN OIL & GAS : GSPA signed with MRC
AQ
10:08aEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Taiga Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey and Surface Exploration Work at Leland Gold Project, Saskatchewan
AQ
10:08aCANOPY GROWTH : Presents Flower Forward the Future of Cannabis
AQ
10:08aTC ENERGY : provides Series 1 and 2 Preferred Shares conversion right
AQ
10:08aLITHIUM AUSTRALIA NL : - Lithium ferrophosphate as a future energy storage technology
AQ
10:08aSKEENA RESOURCES : Intersects 19.73 gt AuEq over 17.00 m in HW Zone at Eskay Creek
AQ
10:08aVENTUREX RESOURCES : Withdrawal of resolution
AQ
10:08aHARMONY GOLD MINING : Changes to the composition of Harmony's board committees
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty brands – sources
4THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ
5XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Xerox Considers a Hostile Bid for HP -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group